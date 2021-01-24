SSI announces outstanding 2020 results
SSI Securities Corporation reported strong growth last year, with pre-tax profits growing by 54.4 percent to nearly 1.56 trillion VND (67.57 million USD) and income by 43.4 percent to 4.528 trillion VND (195.5 million USD).
At an event to present the title of ‘Labour Hero in the Doi moi (Renewal) period’ to SSI Securities Corporation (Photo: VNA)
HCM City (VNS/VNA) - SSI Securities Corporation reported strong growth last year, with pre-tax profits growing by 54.4 percent to nearly 1.56 trillion VND (67.57 million USD) and income by 43.4 percent to 4.528 trillion VND (195.5 million USD).
The stock market had a successful 2020, with the two main indices, the VN-Index and VN30 gaining 14.9 percent and 21.8 percent.
Average liquidity in the fourth quarter rose 79.5 percent from the previous quarter to 11.6 trillion VND.
SSI retained its position as the leading brokerage on the HCM City Stock Exchange for a seventh consecutive year with a market share of 12.33 percent.
At the end of last year it got an 85 million USD loan from a consortium of foreign banks led by Union Bank of Taiwan, for securities trading services and trading valuable papers and margin lending at low interest rates among other things.
Last year it was conferred the title of ‘Labour Hero in the Doi moi (Renewal) period’ for its contributions to the sustainable development of the country’s securities sector./.
