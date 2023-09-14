Staff of Level-2 Field Hospital No. 4, Engineering Unit Rotation No.1 pay homage to Uncle Ho
Staff members of Level-2 Field Hospital No. 4 and Engineering Unit Rotation No.1, who had finished their peacekeeping tasks at the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) and United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA), paid tribute and reported their achievements to President Ho Chi Minh at his Mausoleum in Hanoi on September 14.
In his remarks, Director of the Vietnam Department of Peacekeeping Operations (VDPO) Colonel Pham Manh Thang, on behalf of the staff members, affirmed that after more than a year of joining UN peacekeeping operations at UNMISS and UNISFA, the two units overcame many difficulties and challenges, and excellently completed their tasks and ensured absolute safety.
Accordingly, the Engineering Unit Rotation No.1 has done well the tasks of constructing roads, building houses, repairing airports and rescuing vehicles that got bogged in areas of their responsibility.
During 14 months of operations, the unit regularly maintained and repaired 40km of road, opened 303km of new patrol roads, and supported the rescue of 76 vehicles of the UN and those of local people.
Meanwhile, members of the Level-2 Field Hospital No. 4 showed well performance in examining, providing first aid and treating UN staff as well as local people. They provided treatment for a total of 1,468 patients during the last 14 months.
During the working process, the hospital's officers and soldiers always upheld a sense of responsibility, wining the absolute trust and appreciation of UN staff and local people for their profession and working style.
In addition, both units have done well in defence diplomacy, by building good relationships with agencies and units of the UN, and actively supporting local authorities and people in humanitarian activities, helping to promote good images of Vietnam and its people to international friends.
The President Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum High Command took this occasion to present Uncle Ho badges to officers of the Vietnam Department of Peacekeeping Operations and members of the units.
The same day, the participants offered incense and lay wreaths at the Monument to Heroes and Fallen Soldiers on Bac Son street./.
The President Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum High Command presents Uncle Ho badges to officers of the Vietnam Department of Peacekeeping Operations and members of the units. (Photo: VNA)With their achievements, the units were honoured with the “For the UN peacekeeping cause” medal of the UN, and other rewards.
