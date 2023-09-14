Society Vietnam int’l culture, character week 2023 opens in Binh Duong The Vietnam International Culture and Character Week 2023 was opened in Binh Duong on September 14 by the Binh Duong province People’s Committee, the Korea Creative Content Agency (KOCCA), and the World Trade Centre Binh Duong New City (WTC BDNC).

Society Book on Fidel Castro’s visit to Vietnam launched in Cuba The book "Fidel Castro, Nuestra Sangre por Vietnam" (Fidel Castro, Our Blood for Vietnam) was launched by the Latin American News Agency, Prensa Latina, in Havana on September 13, marking the 50th anniversary of the leader's historic visit to Vietnam.

Society Vietnam Institute of Americas Studies marks 30th anniversary The Vietnam Academy of Social Sciences (VASS)’s Vietnam Institute of Americas Studies (VIAS) held a ceremony in Hanoi on September 13 marking its 30th founding anniversary.

Society Over 3,300 tonnes of rice allocated for localities during lean season More than 3,300 tonnes of rice from the national reserve will be allocated to six provinces to support local people in light of the lean season in 2023.