Business HCM City set to host Vietfood and Beverage - ProPack 2020 The 24th Vietfood and Beverage - ProPack International exhibition is to take place at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre (SECC) in HCM City from August 6 to 9.

Business Vietnam, New Zealand beef up financial ties The Ministry of Finance of Vietnam and the Treasury of New Zealand signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on financial cooperation in Hanoi on July 23.

Business AEON tells firms seeking to up their game Vietnamese exporters must make highly competitive products if they want them to be distributed in Japan through the network of AEON group, experts told a meeting in HCM City on July 22.

Business Vietnamese businesses need to reach out to global market: experts Vietnam is entering a level playing field in which efficient solutions to maintain economic development always causes headaches for experts and business leaders.