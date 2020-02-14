Society Firms in Dong Nai, HCM City face labour shortage The number of foreign companies and corporations choosing Vietnam for investment and production has increased strongly in recent years but their recruitment of staff has faced problems.

Society Vietnam records traffic safety improvements in January Traffic safety nationwide improved considerably in January with sharp declines recorded in the number of accidents, deaths and injured people, statistics showed.

Society Minister urges early detection of avian influenza outbreaks Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Nguyen Xuan Cuong on February 13 urged localities to keep close watch for the early detection and swift settlement of any avian influenza outbreaks.

Society Universities make, distribute hand sanitisers to students, staff Lecturers and students at many universities in Ho Chi Minh City and elsewhere are making hand sanitisers, which are much in demand, and giving them for free to staff and students amid the public health emergency caused by the new strain of coronavirus (COVID-19).