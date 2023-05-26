Business Vietnam introduces food, beverage products at Thailand's trade show Nearly 160 Vietnamese food producers are displaying their products at Thaifex Anuga 2023 in Thailand – the largest food and beverage trade show in Asia for retailers, supermarkets, hotels, and restaurants to introduce the latest products and innovations in the food and beverage industry.

Business Vietnam joins int’l coffee, tea expo in Singapore A Vietnam booth has been arranged at the International Coffee & Tea Industry Expo (ICT Asia) that is underway in Singapore from May 25-27, aiming to give a chance for Vietnamese businesses to introduce their products and trademarks, and seek partnerships with their Singaporean and international peers.