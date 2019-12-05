Star midfielder Quang Hai likely to miss rest of SEA Games
The Vietnamese national U22 team’s captain and star midfielder Nguyen Quang Hai is likely to miss the rest of the 30th Southeast Asian Games after suffering an injury.
Vietnam U22 captain Nquyen Quang Hai walks off injured early on in his side's 1-0 victory over Singapore (Photo: bongdaplus.vn)
Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnamese national U22 team’s captain and star midfielder Nguyen Quang Hai is likely to miss the rest of the 30th Southeast Asian Games after suffering an injury.
Hanoi FC’s player was hauled off injured early in the first half of Vietnam’s 1-0 victory over Singapore in Manila on December 3.
Hai reportedly suffered a torn thigh muscle and is certain to miss the final match with Thailand in Group B on December 5.
While the left-footed playmaker hasn’t officially been ruled out of the rest of the tournament, it looks unlikely he’ll be able to play again with fixtures coming thick and fast. The semi-finals are scheduled to take place on December 7 and the finals scheduled for December 10.
Losing Hai would be a devastating blow for coach Park Hang-seo’s squad, given his status as possibly the best player in the entire tournament.
Hai has had an incredibly busy 2019, with deep runs in various competitions for his club side and turning out for the senior national team and underage teams at virtually every opportunity./.
Hanoi FC’s player was hauled off injured early in the first half of Vietnam’s 1-0 victory over Singapore in Manila on December 3.
Hai reportedly suffered a torn thigh muscle and is certain to miss the final match with Thailand in Group B on December 5.
While the left-footed playmaker hasn’t officially been ruled out of the rest of the tournament, it looks unlikely he’ll be able to play again with fixtures coming thick and fast. The semi-finals are scheduled to take place on December 7 and the finals scheduled for December 10.
Losing Hai would be a devastating blow for coach Park Hang-seo’s squad, given his status as possibly the best player in the entire tournament.
Hai has had an incredibly busy 2019, with deep runs in various competitions for his club side and turning out for the senior national team and underage teams at virtually every opportunity./.