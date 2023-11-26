PM Pham Minh Chinh (C) presents awards to winners of the national startup talent contest. (Photo: VNA)

HCM City (VNA) – Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has said startup and innovation must be considered as a crucial political task that contributes to promoting robust economic growth, enhancing competitiveness edge and efficiency of production and business, increasing labour productivity, and opening up a new development space.

PM Chinh was speaking at the "TECHFEST - WHISE 2023" imprint programme in Ho Chi Minh City on November 25, which was held as part of the National Innovation and Startup Festival (TECHFEST) and the Week of Ho Chi Minh City Innovation, Startup and Entrepreneurship (WHISE) 2023 from November 20-25.

The TECHFEST - WHISE 2023 took the theme “Unleashing the potential of national resources – Empowering Vietnam’s innovative startup ecosystem for global integration”, bringing about chances to connect financial resources and partners, develop domestic and foreign markets, and share knowledge with startup founders to help companies optimise resources and grow.

In his speech, the PM affirmed that the government is ready to listen to and adjust policies to create the most favourable conditions, roll out pilot models and specific initiatives to promote innovation in general and entrepreneurship in particular. The overarching perspective is to place the people and businesses at the centre, who are also the core, subject, goal, driving force, and resource for entrepreneurship and innovation.

According to the government leader, entrepreneurship and innovation should be systematically carried out, focusing on four priorities in the immediate future, including information technology, cybersecurity, digital services; healthcare technology and education; environmental technology and energy; and hi-tech agriculture.

He said the effort should be closely linked to addressing the bottlenecks, difficulties, and challenges of the country, localities, agencies and units, especially those related to climate change response, green economy, digital economy, circular economy, knowledge-based economy, contributing to accomplishing tasks set forth by the 13th National Party Congress.

On the occasion, he urged scientists, organisations, businesses, and investors at home and abroad to contribute more actively to Vietnam's entrepreneurship and innovation endeavors.

PM Pham Minh Chinh visits a stall at the exhibition. (Photo: VNA)

This year, Vietnam ranked 46th out of 132 economies featured in the Global Innovation Index, standing fourth in ASEAN and among the top growing economies in development. Ho Chi Minh City was placed in the range of 81-90 among the top 100 emerging startup markets worldwide. At present, Vietnam has over 3,000 startups, along with more than 140 universities and research institutes actively engaged in startup and innovation activities, supported by incubators, centres and clubs.

At the event, PM Chinh, along with leaders from ministries, agencies and Ho Chi Minh City, visited an exhibition showcasing innovative startup products and presented awards for the national startup talent contest./.