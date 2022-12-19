Business Investment for creative startups to reach 5 billion USD in 2023 – 2025: Confab As many as 39 investment funds committed to invest 1.5 billion USD for creative startups in Vietnam in 2023 – 2025, lifting the total investment for the field in the period to 5 billion USD, heard the Vietnam Venture Summit 2022 on December 19 in Hanoi.

Business Real estate for rent - bright spot in 2022 The domestic rental market had a bright start in 2022, although it began to decline in the second quarter, according to batdongsan.com.vn, Vietnam's leading real estate trading website.

Business Reference exchange rate down 5 VND at week’s beginning The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,645 VND/USD on December 19, down 5 VND from the last working day of previous week (December 16).