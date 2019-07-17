Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

Nghe An (VNA) – The State Capital Investment Corporation (SCIC) successfully sold capital in 999 enterprises as of June 30, said Deputy General Director Le Song Lai during a conference in the central province of Nghe An on July 17.



Lai said the SCIC sold all capital in 896 firms, and part in 84 others, and collected over 47 trillion VND (2.04 billion USD) from selling purchasing rights in 19 businesses, or 4.2 times higher than the prime cost.



Also as of June 30, the SCIC managed a total of 144 companies with a total book value of nearly 29 trillion VND out of the chartered capital of upwards 99.5 trillion VND.



SCIC General Director Nguyen Chi Thanh said as a State capital management agency and shareholder of businesses, the corporation has increasingly improved its management capacity to bring optimal results to firms.



In the near future, it will work with competent authorities to fine-tune legal regulations on SCIC’s representatives in enterprises, including salaries, incentives and policies for them after State capital in firms are sold out.



It is also adopting modern technology to improve the efficiency of State capital management, the official said.-VNA