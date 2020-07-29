Vietnamese Ambassador to Algeria Nguyen Thanh Vinh (L) presents a souvenir to APS Director General Fakhreddine Beldi (Photo: VNA)



Algiers (VNA) – Vietnamese Ambassador to Algeria Nguyen Thanh Vinh has recently urged the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) and Algerian state news agency Algeria Press Service (APS) to further promote cooperation.

He made the call during a working session with APS Director General Fakhreddine Beldi on July 28.

At the meeting, the diplomat spoke highly of the cooperation between the VNA and the APS over the time, including an agreement on the exchange of information, photos and videos.

He also urged the news agencies to enhance multimedia exchange in the coming time, especially in television broadcast, in a joint effort to strengthen mutual understanding between people of the two countries in the various fields including economy, politics and culture.

For his part, Fakhreddine Beldi pledged to step up cooperation with the VNA, adding that the APS pays heed to information on Vietnam’s socio-economic development in recent years.

He affirmed that the news agency is willing to promote images of Vietnam’s landscapes and people in the African country, and join hands with the Vietnamese Embassy to deepen the Algeria-Vietnam relations./.