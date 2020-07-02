Vietnam has been considered a safe destination for foreign investors to relocate and diversify operations thanks to its stable policy framework and success in controlling the COVID-19 outbreak. Besides favourable opportunities, there are still challenges.

Vietnam’s stature and foreign investment attraction policy has changed remarkably over the decades, however, incentive packages remain just as important to filter out large-scale and high-quality projects.

Experts also emphasized that the Covid-19 pandemic gave Vietnam a lesson on mobilizing the participation of the whole society. So does the foreign investment attraction strategy./.

VNA