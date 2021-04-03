Stock market size on HOSE reaches nearly 71 percent of GDP
Vietnam’s stock market capitalisation on Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange (HOSE) as of March 31 skyrocketed 93.56 percent year-on-year to more than 4.46 quadrillion VND (193.72 billion USD), HOSE said.
A transaction on HOSE (Photo: VNA)HCM City (VNA) – Vietnam’s stock market capitalisation on Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange (HOSE) as of March 31 skyrocketed 93.56 percent year-on-year to more than 4.46 quadrillion VND (193.72 billion USD), HOSE said.
The value was equivalent to some 70.95 percent of the country’s gross domestic product (GDP).
As many as 553 codes were traded on the southern bourse by the end of Quarter 1, including 397 stocks, three close-end fund certificates, seven exchange-traded funds (ETF), 114 covered warrants (CW), and 32 bonds.
In March, more than 14.78 billion shares were traded on the bourse at the value of over 355.56 trillion VND. The market liquidity improved against the previous month, with average 642.6 million shares worth 15.45 trillion VND sold in each transaction, up 15.9 percent and 11.33 percent respectively.
Foreign players’ transactions topped nearly 69 trillion VND, accounting for 9.7 percent of the market’s total transactions. They net sold more than 12.25 trillion VND worth of stocks in the month.
The benchmark VN-Index gained 1.97 percent to end the session on March 31 at 1,191.44 points, up 79.83 percent from the same time in 2020. Meanwhile, VNAllshare topped 1,158.99 points, increasing 95.94 percent year-on-year.
The large-cap tracker VN30-Index picked up 1.93 percent to stay at 1,196.24 points, or 95.86 percent higher than the figure recorded in the same time last year./.
Foreign players’ transactions topped nearly 69 trillion VND, accounting for 9.7 percent of the market’s total transactions. They net sold more than 12.25 trillion VND worth of stocks in the month.
The benchmark VN-Index gained 1.97 percent to end the session on March 31 at 1,191.44 points, up 79.83 percent from the same time in 2020. Meanwhile, VNAllshare topped 1,158.99 points, increasing 95.94 percent year-on-year.
The large-cap tracker VN30-Index picked up 1.93 percent to stay at 1,196.24 points, or 95.86 percent higher than the figure recorded in the same time last year./.