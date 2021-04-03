Business Chinese investors hope Binh Duong have better investment environment Many Chinese investors operating in the southern province of Binh Duong have put forth proposals to the provincial People’s Committee regarding the minimum wage, the land fund for warehousing, and investment procedures at a recent online investment promotion workshop.

Business SeABank posts 2.3-fold surge in Q1 pre-tax profit The Southeast Asia Commercial Joint Stock Bank (SeABank) earned pre-tax consolidated profit of 698.3 billion VND (nearly 30.4 million USD) in the first quarter of 2021, an increase of nearly 2.3-fold year-on-year.

Business Ceremony announces establishment of new economic zone in Kien Giang A ceremony was held in Ha Tien city in the Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang on April 2 to announce the establishment of the Ha Tien Border-Gate Economic Zone, the province’s only economic zone.

Business Central Retail to expand business in Vietnam The Thailand-based Central Retail Corporation Public Company Limited (CRC) plans to spend as much as 35 billion THB (1.1 billion USD) on expanding its network in Vietnam over the next five years.