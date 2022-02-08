Business Bank stocks expect a promising year in 2022: experts Analysts of many foreign investment funds and local securities companies expect bank stocks will continue to record positive results in 2022.

Business Vietnam jumps 28 places in COVID-19 Recovery Index Vietnam jumped 28 places to the 90th in the January edition of Nikkei’s COVID-19 Recovery Index, thanks to a world-leading vaccination rate and signs of its tourism industry reopening.

Business First locally-made tablets roll off production line in Da Nang The first locally-made Xelex tablets have rolled off the production lines of the Trung Nam Electronic Manufacturing Services in Da Nang's IT Park, just two months after an agreement for the production of 100,000 tablets between Trung Nam Group and Xelex Corporation was signed.

Business Vietnam Airlines Group adds nearly 200 flights after Tet holiday The Vietnam Airlines Group has planned to arrange nearly 200 more flights from February 7 to 10 so as to meet passengers’ rising demand for travel to the southern region following the end of the Tet (Lunar New Year) holiday, with approval of the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV).