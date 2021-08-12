Location of the earthquake. (Photo: USGS)

Manila (VNA) - An earthquake of 7.2 magnitude struck off the Philippine's southeast province of Northern Samar on early August 12, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS).



The quake was at a depth of 50km.



A warning on the risk of a tsunamis triggered by the quake was issued.



There were no early reports of significant shocks or damage.



The Philippines lies along the "Pacific Ring of Fire" which is surrounded by numerous active faults and trenches on both sides of the archipelago. The country has frequent seismic activities and is prone to natural disasters./.