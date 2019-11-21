World Philippine President orders suspension of rice imports Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has ordered a halt in rice imports after prices of the staple fell more than a fifth during the last nine months, hurting millions of local famers.

World Indonesia to raise electricity tariff from early 2020 Indonesian Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Arifin Tasrif confirmed on November 19 that the electricity tariff will increase from January 2020, especially for non-subsidized electricity customers.

World RoK to clarify vision for closer ties with ASEAN The Republic of Korea (RoK) plans to adopt a monumental statement on its future relations with Southeast Asian countries during an upcoming summit in Busan, Cheong Wa Dae announced November 20.