Strong earthquakes shake Laos, Thailand
Strong earthquakes occurred in Laos and Thailand on November 21 morning, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC).
The 6.0 magnitude quake in Laos was about 219km from the capital city of Vientiane.
Local media reported that people can feel the vibrations in areas up to 100km away from the epicenter, including some areas in Vietnam.
Meanwhile, the 6.1 magnitude quake in Muang Nan district in the north of Thailand was about 10km below the surface, according to the US Geological Survey.
No casualties or serious damage have been reported so far./.