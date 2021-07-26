Strong winds, rains kill two in Mekong Delta, destroy houses, trees
Two people in Ca Mau and Vinh Long provinces died in strong winds and heavy rains in the Mekong Delta in recent days as they flattened houses and trees and destroyed crops.
A tree on Nguyen Van Cu road in Can Tho city’s Ninh Kieu district fell in heavy rains and strong winds on July 25. (Photo: VNA)
Luu Nhuan, head of Vinh Long province’s Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control, Search and Rescue, said the roofs of 75 houses were flattened or blown off on July 25, and one man in Tam Binh district’s My Thanh Trung commune died as a result.
The total loss of property is estimated at 1.5 billion VND (65,000 USD) in Tam Binh, Vung Liem and Tra On districts and Binh Minh township.
In Vung Liem district, many fruit trees and rice fields were damaged.
In Can Tho, the delta’s major city, 45 houses were damaged by the winds on July 25 while 21 large trees along roads were knocked over in Ninh Kieu district, according to the city’s Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control, Search and Rescue.
In Hau Giang province, eight houses in Chau Thanh A district and Vi Thanh city were damaged as was a toilet at the Truong Long A1 Primary School in the former.
In Ca Mau province, a whirlwind flattened two houses and blew off the roofs of four others in Thoi Binh district on July 24 night, leaving one man dead and his three children slightly injured, according to the district People’s Committee. A wall fell on him, crushing him to death.
In Kien Giang province, 38 houses were damaged in Gieng Rieng district on Thursday, leaving 15 people injured.
More than 4ha of fruits and 1.3ha of vegetables were also damaged.
Authorities in Can Tho and various provinces have taken measures to provide relief to affected people, including financial support for the families of the two people who died.
Nguyen Qui Ninh, head of the Can Tho Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control, Search and Rescue, said local authorities have visited affected households and helped dismantle damaged houses to mitigate possible danger.
They are assessing the losses and would petition the city to provide financial support to affected households, he said.
Besides, they are checking trees along roads and cutting branches that are damaged might fall during the ongoing rainy season.
In Vinh Long, the natural disaster committees in affected localities have mobilised human resources to help affected households move to safe areas and provide temporary housing.
Authorities are estimating the damages suffered by households to provide support./.
