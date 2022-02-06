Society Infographic Three Vietnam tourist cities among world's 100 greatest places Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City and Phu Quoc have made it onto the global list of 100 greatest places to explore on Earth as voted by Time magazine.

Society Peach blossoms – the symbol of Tet Peach blossoms are an enduring symbol of Tet (Lunar New Year) festival in the northern region of Vietnam.

Society Hanoi’s Party officials pay tribute to King Quang Trung A delegation of the Hanoi Party Committee led by its Secretary - Politburo member Dinh Tien Dung - on February 5 offered incense in respect of King Quang Trung at the Dong Da Mound, a special national relic site in the capital, on the occasion of the 233rd anniversary of the Dong Da-Ngoc Hoi victory (1789-2022).