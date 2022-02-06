Students from grades 1-6 in Hanoi's suburban districts to return to school from February 10
Face-to-face learning will be resumed for pupils from the first to sixth grades in 18 suburban districts and towns of Hanoi from February 10 after a long time of online learning due to COVID-19.
On February 5, Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Chu Xuan Dung signed a document agreeing with the Department of Education and Training's proposal to allow pupils from the first to sixth grades to come back to school.
The city People’s Committee asked the department to coordinate with the Department of Health to guide the district-level People’s Committees to observe anti-pandemic regulations during in-person learning activities.
Hanoi’s suburban localities are Ba Vi, Chuong My, Dan Phuong, Dong Anh, Gia Lam, Hoai Duc, Me Linh, My Duc, Phu Xuyen, Phuc Tho, Quoc Oai, Soc Son, Son Tay, Thach That, Thanh Oai, Thanh Tri, Thuong Tin and Ung Hoa.
Meanwhile, pupils of grades one to six in 12 urban districts and those in high-risk areas will continue to study online, while preschool children will stay home.
Schools are requested to meet safety requirements against COVID-19. Only fully vaccinated teachers can lead in-person classes.
Students will spend only half of a day at school. The city requires schools not to conduct day-boarding services or open canteens.
The Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control of districts were asked to prepare plans to respond to COVID-19 infections in schools. They are authorised to decide on the closure of schools if necessary.
Also on February 5, the Government decided to purchase 21.9 million doses of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 5-12.
Earlier, the Hanoi People's Committee had decided to allow students from grades 7 to 12 to return to school from February 8./.