Submissions to national external information service awards extended
The National External Information Service Awards extends the validity of entries till June 30.
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - The National External Information Service Awards extends the validity of entries till June 30.
Participating units are encouraged to summit more entries published from January 1 – May 15, 2020.
The Office of the Vietnam Journalists’ Association chapter at the Vietnam News Agency will receive entries till June 16 to submit them to the organising board.
Participants could also submit video clips and projects or initiatives popularising Vietnam, which only receive certificates of merit instead of competing for prizes./.