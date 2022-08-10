Holiday-makers have flocked to Sam Son Beach in the central province of Thanh Hoa. Accommodation and restaurants in the area are packed with domestic tourists and overloaded on weekends.



Smart tourism management has been enhanced during the summer peak. Some 150 cameras have been installed around Sam Son city, helping local authorities address comments and complaints from tourists in a timely manner.



Renowned holiday destinations such as Da Nang, Nha Trang, and Phu Quoc Island have also recorded a surge in tourist numbers. This is great news for the industry, but ill-prepared service providers will face the wrath of holiday-makers. And there should be solutions for the problem.



Vietnam catered to over 70 million tourists in the first seven months of this year - the highest number since the pandemic ended. Observers have said, however, that domestic tourism faces an unsustainable recovery due to the lack of holiday breaks during the year./.

VNA