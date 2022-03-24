Sun Air becomes Gulfstream’s int'l sales representative in Vietnam
Luxury airline Sun Air has become Gulfstream Aerospace’s international sales representative in the Vietnamese market following the signing of an agreement between the Vietnamese carrier and the US aircraft manufacturer in Hanoi on March 23.
Under the deal, Sun Air will support Gulfstream in developing the market in Vietnam and introduce the American aircraft company's jets to potential customers.
The first luxury airline in Vietnam will also provide airplane management and private jet charter services using Gulfstream's business jets with transcontinental range, cutting-edge technology and world-class cabin space.
The partnership between Sun Air and the world's most famous jet firm will bring not only best products of Sun Group and Gulfstream to the elite class in Vietnam and the world, but also new luxurious experiences to Vietnamese tourism and aviation industries./.