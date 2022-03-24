Videos The Times suggests seven extraordinary trips to book in Vietnam UK media outlet The Times has hailed a visit to Vietnam as the most extraordinary trip to book this year, adding that the rising star of Southeast Asia deserves to top the bucket list for travelers.

Travel Tuyen Quang tourism adapting to “new normal” With nearly 500 historical monuments and famous landmarks, northern mountainous Tuyen Quang province has significant potential in historical, ecological, and community-based tourism. It is currently focusing on developing typical local products, accessing the domestic tourism market, and turning itself into a friendly and safe destination for tourists.

Society Vietnamese culture promoted at Francophonie Weekend in France The Vietnamese Cultural Centre in France represented Vietnam at the 2022 Francophonie Weekend held in Seine et Marne, 60 km from Paris, on March 19 and 20 in celebration of International Francophonie Day 2022.

Society Ho Chi Minh City flexibly applying 5K message in “new normal” The 5K message issued by the Ministry of Health in August 2020 is no longer relevant in the “new normal”. In order to effectively prevent any further spread of COVID-19 and at the same time meet requirements for opening up and recovering its economy, Ho Chi Minh City is gradually adapting and flexibly changing the “5K message".