Sun Air targets high-class customers requiring high standard services. It aims to become a global private jet airline using aircraft with highest speed in the world.

With its charter flight and sightseeing services using helicopters and seaplanes, Sun Air will connect Sun Group’s resort-entertainment-real estate products to form the first close, safe, luxurious and private service in Vietnam.

In the third quarter of 2022, Sun Air will operate two Gulfstream G650ER jets. In the 2023-2025 period, the airline plans to use four Gulfstream G650ER, one Gulfstream G700, one helicopter and two seaplanes./.

VNA