Sun Air targets high-class customers (Photo: Sun Group)

Sun Air will use Gulfstream G650ER and Gulfstream G700 business aircraft.In the third quarter of 2022, Sun Air will operate two Gulfstream G650ER jets. In the 2023-2025 period, the airline plans to use four Gulfstream G650ER, one Gulfstream G700, one helicopter and two seaplanes.In the future, the airline expects ultra-large and ultra-long jets such as Boeing BBJ and Airbus ACJ.The airline is working with leading brands such as Agusta, Airbus, Sikorsky, De Havilland Canada, Cessna, and Textron to provide safe and extraordinary experience to customers./.