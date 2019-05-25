At a working session between the delegation and the Khmer-Vietnamese Association in Kampong Chhnang (Photo: VNA)

– An inter-sectoral working delegation led by Deputy Foreign Minister and head of the State Committee for Overseas Vietnamese Affairs Nguyen Quoc Cuong has visited Vietnamese Cambodians in Phsar Chhnang ward and Chnoc Trou temporary resettlement area in Boribour district of Cambodia’s Kampong Chhnang province.The Vietnamese Cambodians are facing a range of difficulties, especially during the implementation of the Cambodian Government’s policy to relocate households living in floating houses in Tonle Sap Lake.Cuong presented gift packages, including rice and cash, to about 600 Vietnamese Cambodian households in the areas.He encouraged them to abide by the law of Cambodia, while discussing measures to seek new livelihoods for them as well as education for their children.According to the Khmer-Vietnamese Association in Kampong Chhnang, the association has six chapters, with regular activities to popularize policies and laws of the host country among the community and advise them to send children to schools.Since September 2018, Kampong Chhnang authorities have conducted relocation of floating households. The local administration has supported the community in health care and resettlement areas. To date, more than 1,068 households have been relocated, while 641 others are still staying on fish floats.Earlier on May 23, the working delegation had a working session with Kampong Chhnang’s Governor Chhour Chandoeun and relevant agencies taking charge of the Vietnamese-Cambodian community in the province.The provincial leader affirmed that the Cambodian side hopes to cooperate with Vietnam to develop a fish cage farming model and eco-tourism village.A representative from the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development of Vietnam pledged to consider the model and provide technical support for Cambodia, including inviting Cambodian officials to visit some models in Vietnam.Cuong agreed to consider the province’s request for support to build two roads with total length of 7km into the temporary resettlement areas of Vietnamese Cambodian households.He proposed that Cambodia create optimal conditions for the community in infrastructure, health care and education.-VNA