Support to overseas Vietnamese students, youths enhanced
The Secretariat of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (HCYU) Central Committee on March 13 held an online meeting with the Vietnamese Students’ Association, the Vietnamese Youths and Students Association, and representatives of the HCYU abroad.
Although the COVID-19 pandemic affected the organisation of major activities connecting youths and students last year, relevant associations rolled out suitable activities, the meeting heard.
The associations, notably those in the Republic of Korea (RoK), Singapore, the Netherlands and Australia, have taken specific actions to support young people in startup.
They have also contributed to promoting Vietnam’s image to the world and established groups of volunteers to assist overseas Vietnamese students.
Standing Secretary of the HCYU Central Committee and President of the Vietnamese Students’ Association Bui Quang Huy lauded the operation of Vietnamese students’ associations in foreign countries.
The associations should play a more active role in strengthening solidarity between Vietnamese students abroad, he said.
Huy also urged students to raise awareness of COVID-19 prevention and control measures, and observe recommendations of competent agencies./.