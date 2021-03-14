Society Vietnam, Laos pay tribute to fallen soldiers of public security forces The Ministries of Public Security of Vietnam and Laos have paid tribute to their fallen soldiers and officers at a former revolutionary base of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party’s in Viengxay district of Houaphanh province.

Society HCM City takes steps to control noise pollution Ho Chi Minh City’s Department of Natural Resources and Environment has proposed allowing the use of mobile apps to measure noise levels in residential areas.

Society HCM City: Youths to involve in Earth Hour 2021 activities, projects Youth volunteers will be involved in a host of activities and projects to raise public awareness of environment protection and promote the efficient use of power in response to this year’s Earth Hour in Ho Chi Minh City.

Society Vietnam proposes solutions to COVID-19 impact on migrants Vietnam has called on countries and international organisations to set forth roadmaps or frameworks and mechanisms for result-oriented cooperation in order to implement the Global Compact for Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration (GCM) more effectively.