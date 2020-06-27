World Vietnam has fulfilled role as ASEAN Chair over last six months: Lao official Vietnam has fulfilled its role as ASEAN Chair over the past six months and successfully organised the 36th ASEAN Summit, according to Deputy Foreign Minister and head of the ASEAN Senor Officials’ Meeting delegation of Laos Thongphane Savanphet.

World Chairman’s Statement of 36th ASEAN Summit The following is the full text of the Chairman’s Statement of the 36th ASEAN Summit, which was held on June 26 in the form of video conference.

World Chairman Press Statement of ASEAN leaders' special session on Women's Empowerment in Digital Age The ASEAN Leaders’ Special Session at the 36th ASEAN Summit on Women’s Empowerment in the Digital Age, held on June 26 via videoconferencing, has adopted a Chairman’s Press Statement. The following is the full text of the statement.

World ASEAN leaders show determination to overcome pandemic Indonesian Joko Widodo on June 26 voiced his belief that ASEAN member nations will be able to overcome the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.