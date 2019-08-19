Counter-terror police squad conduct a raid in Surabaya on May 15, 2018. (Photo: AFP/VNA)



– A suspected Islamic militant slashed a police officer with a sickle when launching an attack on an Indonesian police station in Sarabaya, the country’s second biggest city on August 17.The suspect was shot and taken into custody, according to East Java police spokesman.The 30-year-old man entered the police station and assaulted two police officers on duty. The police officer who was slashed is being treated in hospital while the other suffered a bruised face.National Police spokesman Iqbal Alqudusy said the suspect appeared to have been acting alone and became radicalised by reading material posted online by Aman Abdurahman, a militant who was sentenced to death last year for masterminding a string of deadly attacks across Indonesia.Abdurahman is considered the ideological leader of Jemaah Ansharut Daulah (JAD), a loose grouping of Islamic State sympathisers in Indonesia.Indonesia, which is the world's biggest Muslim-majority country, is grappling with a resurgence in militancy. The government scrambled to tighten its anti-terrorism laws after a series of suicide bombings linked to JAD cells killed more than 30 people in Surabaya last year.Police last month said authorities had arrested a suspected militant plotting bomb attacks on Indonesia’s Independence Day (August 17) in West Sumatra. –VNA