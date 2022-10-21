Sweet potato to be officially exported to China
China is considering the import of Vietnam’s sweet potato via official channels, with its customs officers scheduling a virtual survey of growing areas and packaging facilities in Vietnam this week.
Unveiling the information, Le Van Thiet, Vice Director of the Plant Protection Department under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD), said the department is negotiating the official export with the Chinese General Administration of Customs.
Sweet potato is one of Vietnam’s important agricultural products. Most of its plantations concentrate in the Mekong Delta province of Vinh Long’s Binh Tan district with more than 13,000 ha under the crop.
In preparation for the official export, the Vinh Long’s plant cultivation and protection has completed documents for 22 planting area codes, which together cover more than 500 hectares of sweet potato. The code, one of the factors for product traceability, is a necessary and mandatory condition to export fruits to China.
Thiet said after potato, negotiations for official export will begin for pomelo and coconut.
Currently, Vietnam has 11 kinds of fruits that are exported via official channels to China. Of these fruits, Vietnam has signed with China protocols on phytosanitary requirements for three kinds, including mangosteen, passion fruit and durian./.