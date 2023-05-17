Travel Ho Chi Minh City boosts tourism promotion in Australia A Vietnam – Ho Chi Minh City Tourism Promotion Programme was held on Jackson Sydney Harbour Luxury Cruise in Sydney, Australia on May 12.

Travel Hai Phong launches Free Walking Tour The northern port city of Hai Phong on May 13 launched a new tourism product named “Hai Phong – Free Walking” as an effort to fulfil its set target of welcoming 7.5 million visitors this year.

Travel Infographic Foreign tourist numbers on the rise Vietnam welcomed 3.7 million foreign visitors in the first four months of the year, registering a 19.2-fold increase from the same period last year, according to the General Statistics Office of Vietnam.

Tours Hue Citadel: A Journey Back in Time Within nearly 400 years (1558-1945), Hue was successively the Capital city under 9 reigns of Nguyen Lords in Dang Trong, the Capital city of Tay Son Dynasty and then the Capital of the united country under the reign of 13 Emperors of Nguyen Dynasty.