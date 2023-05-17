Switzerland funds sustainable tourism development project in Can Tho
Officials of the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho on May 17 had a working session with a delegation of the Swiss State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) to discuss the implementation of a sustainable tourism development project funded by the Swiss Government in Vietnam in 2023-2027.
Katrin Ochsenbein, deputy head of the Cooperation and Development Division at the Embassy of Switzerland in Vietnam, who led the delegation, said SECO is currently in charge of the Economic Development and Cooperation Programme of Switzerland in Vietnam.
SECO’s strategy for Vietnam in 2021-2024 aims to support the Southeast Asian nation to achieve sustainable growth, she noted.
According to Ochsenbein, Switzerland has been supporting Can Tho in public finance management, sustainable urban development and tourism. The Swiss Tourism for Sustainable Development Project (ST4SD) in Vietnam for the 2023-2027 period aims to contribute to a more sustainable and inclusive tourism sector in Vietnam through promoting public-private dialogue on tourism policy, and developing sustainable tourism management and business skills.
The delegation of the SECO and ST4SD conducted a survey in the Mekong Delta region from May 16-19 as part of activities to select localities and assess their potential, ability and commitment to join the project in the coming time.
Deputy Director of the municipal Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism Dao Thi Thanh Thuy said Can Tho’s tourism sector is implementing many solutions to develop tourism into a spearhead economic sector of the locality.
Can Tho has been supported by international organisations in developing sustainable and green tourism. Switzerland has financed two projects in Tan Loc island and on Cai Rang floating market, she said, adding that the locality’s tourism sector hopes to receive more support to develop tourism products with unique characteristics.
Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Thuc Hien said that the city will focus on completing a set of sustainable tourism criteria, and call on units to invest in upgrading infrastructure serving tourism development.
Last year, Can Tho welcomed over 5.1 million holiday-makers, up 142% year-on-year. The city’s total revenue from tourism activities reached 4.11 trillion VND (over 175.2 million USD), 199% higher than the figure reported in 2021./.