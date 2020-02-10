Tam Giang lagoon is often busy from 4 to 6 a.m as local fishermen and vendors gather to buy and sell their fresh catches, turning the lagoon into a bustling floating market.

Apart from early in the morning, the lagoon is rather quiet and peaceful with humble boats and floating houses, almost an oasis away from the fast-paced modern world.

With a vast area of over 52 sq.km and a confluence of three rivers and an estuary, Tam Giang lagoon is home to diverse aquatic products, greatly facilitating tourism development.

In 2019, Tam Giang lagoon welcomed 18,000 tourists. The number signals great potential for developing tourism in this beautiful lagoon in ThuaThien-Hue province./.

