Tan Son Nhat airport plans to serve over 3.7 mln passengers during Tet
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – The Ho Chi Minh City-based Tan Son Nhat International Airport plans to welcome over 3.7 million passengers during the upcoming Lunar New Year festival (Tet), up 5.95 percent annually.
The peak time is forecast to last from January 10 – February 2, 2020.
Specifically from January 10 – 24, over 1.8 million passengers will come in and out, up 6.24 percent year-on-year.
From January 25 – February 8, the airport will serve nearly 2 million passengers, a rise of 5.68 percent.
The airport also advised passengers to limit pick-ups so as to ease congestion./.
