Business Deputy PM asks for stepping up industrialisation strategy Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung on December 20 requested stepping up the implementation of the Vietnam’s industrialisation strategy within the framework of the Vietnam – Japan cooperation towards 2020 with a vision to 2030.

Business Cai Mep International Terminal uses blockchain technology As the world modernises at a mindboggling pace, more and more companies are switching to blockchain technology.

Politics Deputy PM talks with WB guests about power development Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung hosted a reception in Hanoi on December 20 for Regional Director of the World Bank (WB)'s Infrastructure Department in the East Asia and Pacific Region Ranjit Lamech and WB Country Director in Vietnam Ousmane Dion.

Business Bac Ninh’s property market likely to be in full swing next year The property market in the northern province of Bac Ninh is likely to continue to be in full swing in 2020 thanks to waves of investment into industrial real estate.