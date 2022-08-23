Society Vietnam attends China-ASEAN Education Cooperation Week 2022 Minister of Education and Training Nguyen Kim Son on August 23 joined remotely from Vietnam a roundtable for education ministers from ASEAN and China, held as part of the 15th China-ASEAN Education Cooperation Week (CACW) underway in Guizhou, China.

Society Over 95,000 people join online quiz on Vietnam-Laos relations A total of 95,079 people participated in an online quiz on the history of the special Vietnam-Laos relations in its 10th week from August 15 to 22.

Society Association brings together Vietnamese youths, intellectuals in US The 10th edition of a networking event marking its decade, hosted by the Association of Vietnamese Professionals and Students in the US, wrapped up on August 21.