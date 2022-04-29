Business Agricultural cooperation brings huge benefit to Vietnam, Thailand The long-term friendship between Vietnam and Thailand, especially agricultural cooperation, will bring great benefits to two countries' people, Thai Minister of Agriculture and Cooperatives Chalermchai Sri-on has said.

Business Bamboo Airways opens direct Melbourne-Hanoi route Bamboo Airways has just launched the Melbourne-Hanoi air route, becoming the first Vietnamese airline to operate the route, contributing to promoting the partnership between Vietnam and Australia.

Business April’s CPI increases 0.18 percent The consumer price index (CPI) in April rose 0.18 percent over the previous month and 2.64 percent year on year, according to the General Statistics Office (GSO).