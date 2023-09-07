Tay Ninh’s border guard force and the police, military and gendarmerie forces of Tbong Khmum, Svay Rieng, and Prey Veng provinces of Cambodia sign a coordination programme for border management and protection in 2023 at the conference. (Photo: VNA)

Tay Ninh (VNA) - The Border Guard Command of Tay Ninh on September 6 hosted a conference on coordination in border protection in 2023 with the police, military and gendarmerie forces of the three Cambodian provinces of Tbong Khmum, Svay Rieng and Prey Veng which share the border with the Vietnamese southwestern province.



Representatives of Tay Ninh’s border guards said last year, the force collaborated with the armed forces of the Cambodian provinces to effectively educate and call on people residing along the shared border to strictly adhere to the agreements, treaties, and regulations signed by the two governments regarding not illegally crossing the border, preventing cattle from damaging crops, and refraining from illegal logging, theft of forest products, and wildlife hunting.



Notably, in their collaborative efforts to combat crimes, the forces of both nations have intensified patrols, inspections, and criminal suppression activities along the border areas, resulting in an effective crackdown on illegal border crossing.



As many as 62 cases involving 138 individuals engaged in illegal border crossing were handled. The forces also coordinated efforts to resolve cases involving Vietnamese citizens working in Cambodia, helping to safely repatriate over 560 Vietnamese citizens.



Regarding demarcation and marker planting, the two countries have so far completed the construction of 102 out of 109 main border markers, 370 auxiliary ones, and 109 marking poles; and delineated a total of 220 km of borderline.



In 2022, the border guard force of Tay Ninh province provided assistance amounting to over 2.8 billion VND (116,399 USD) to Cambodian armed forces and people living in border areas; and granted scholarships worth 90 million VND per year to Cambodian students.



At the conference, representatives of the two sides’ forces proposed initiatives to improve the quality of coordination in border management and protection in the coming time, especially efforts to combat transnational crimes and refute false accusations related to illegal working in Cambodia.



Furthermore, delegates clarified suggestions and proposals from their border residents regarding the purchase, sale, and transport of goods across the border.



On the occasion, Tay Ninh’s border guard force and the police, military and gendarmerie forces of Tbong Khmum, Svay Rieng, and Prey Veng provinces signed a coordination programme for border management and protection in 2023./.