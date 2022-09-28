Techfest Haiphong 2022 kicks off on September 28 (Photo: VNA)

Hai Phong (VNA) - The innovation week and startup festival in Hai Phong (Techfest Haiphong 2022), themed “Hai Phong- innovation city - destination of success”, opened in the northern port city on September 28.



According to Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Le Khac Nam, this is the sixth event of its kind held in Hai Phong.



The previous events exhibited 144 innovative start-up projects, and welcomed more than 2,000 domestic and foreign delegates, Nam said, adding that 800 investment and business connections were arranged.



Nam affirmed that innovative activities with high knowledge content have created strong motivation and formed a new wave of socio-economic development in Hai Phong.



The successful implementation of the start-up ecosystem development plan in the city has contributed to promoting its development, and the formation of an innovation ecosystem in the northern coastal region, he added.



Addressing the event, Deputy Minister of Science and Technology Tran Van Tung spoke highly of the organisation of Techfest Haiphong 2022, saying that it is a bright spot in the northern coastal area.



He urged Hai Phong to not only implement start-up activities, but also become a pillar in building the innovation ecosystem in the Red River Delta.



During Techfest Haiphong 2022, over 10 events will be held, including an exhibition introducing innovative products, hi-tech agricultural technologies from Israel, a "start-up incubation" contest, and a workshop on application of advanced management tools to improve productivity and quality for local enterprises./.