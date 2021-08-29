Sci-Tech Artificial Intelligence Day 2021 slated for August 27 and 28 The Artificial Intelligence (AI) Day 2021, themed Empowering Innovations, will be held virtually on August 27 and 28 with a goal to promote AI research, development and application, helping to solve challenging problems in socio-economic development.

Sci-Tech Ventilator creator invents antiviral face mask Tran Ngoc Phuc, creator of multi-purpose Eliciae MV20 ventilator which had been presented to Vietnam in April last year, has invented an antiviral face mask.

Sci-Tech Viettel operates two innovation labs The Viettel Military Industry and Telecoms Group (Viettel) on August 23 put into operation two innovation labs equipped with the most modern 4.0 technology in Southeast Asia, based in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City.

Sci-Tech Edtech – ‘emerging star’ in pandemic age While many businesses have been forced to shut down due to COVID-19, Edtech firms have been emerging and attracting investors’ attention as many people tend to switch to online learning.