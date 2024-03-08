Sci-Tech Bac Giang works to enhance network security This year, Bac Giang will continue to invest in equipment, software, and monitoring systems to ensure information safety and security, including the information systems and databases of government agencies.

Sci-Tech VNPT to shut down 2G base transceiver stations The Vietnam Posts and Telecommunications Group (VNPT) has devised a roadmap to shut down 2G signals and provide optimal conversion support, preparing for its upcoming cessation of the old technology in September.

Sci-Tech Saigon Hi-Tech Park, Siemens promote training in semiconductor industry Ho Chi Minh City's Saigon Hi-Tech Park (SHTP) and Siemens Electronic Design Automation (Siemens EDA), a segment of Siemens Digital Industries Software, on February 27 signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on cooperation in personnel training in the semiconductor chip industry in Vietnam.