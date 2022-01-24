Deputy head of the Party Central Committee's Commission for External Relations Nguyen Thi Hoang Van (middle) at the event

Hanoi (VNA) – The Committee for External Relations of Russia’s Saint Petersburg city chaired a teleconference on January 24 on the occasion of the 72nd anniversary of Vietnam-Russia diplomatic ties.



Participants at the event shared the view that through the 72-year history, the friendship between the people of Vietnam and Soviet Union in the past and Russia at present has been fostered by generations of leaders and people with positive results. They affirmed that both countries consider each other an important priority partner in their foreign policies.



They also spoke of outstanding achievements in cooperation in politics, economy, national defence, education-training, and via Party and people-to-people channels.



They reached consensus on several key cooperation areas this year, contributing to intensifying the bilateral comprehensive strategic partnership in the near future.



Delegates expressed their belief that with high determination from both sides, the Joint Statement on the Vision of Vietnam – Russia comprehensive strategic partnership till 2030 on the occasion of President Nguyen Xuan Phuc’s recent visit to Russia will be carried out effectively, bringing the bilateral ties to a greater height for their own prosperity and for peace and stability in the region and the world./.