Society nCoV outbreak forces Vietnamese, Chinese border resident exchange reschedule The exchange between Vietnamese and Chinese border residents, initially scheduled on February 10, is set to take place later this month due to impact of the novel coronavirus (nCoV).

Society PM checks nCoV fight in Thua Thien-Hue Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on February 7 checked the fight against the acute respiratory disease caused by coronavirus (nCoV) in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue.

Society Cuban President visits Vietnam’s pavilion at Havana book fair President of Cuba Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez attended the opening ceremony of Vietnam’s booth at the 29th Havana international book fair on February 6.

Society Soc Trang province’s measures to get ride of poverty The People’s Committee of Soc Trang province has adopted several measures to reduce poverty this year, including developing rural agriculture, creating more jobs and support policies for poor people.