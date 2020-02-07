Teleconference to talk e-Government building
Illustrative image (Source: baochinhphu.vn)
Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has agreed with the Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC)’s proposals on organising a teleconference on e-Government.
The event will gather representatives of the National Committee for E-Government and steering committees for the building of e-Government and authorities of ministries, sectors and localities.
PM Phuc and Deputy PM Vu Duc Dam are to attend the teleconference that will look into a report on the outcomes and orientations of e-Government building to be presented by the Minister of Information and Communications.
Delegates will also discuss issues regarding administrative reform and the implementation of a national service portal.
The PM has assigned the MIC and the Government Office to join hands in the preparation work./.