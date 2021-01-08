Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)



Hanoi (VNA) – Ten localities suggested allocating nearly 10,000 tonnes of rice for residents during the upcoming Lunar New Year festival, heard a press conference hosted by the General Department of State Reserves in Hanoi on January 8.



In 2020, the general department provided 132,100 tonnes of rice worth over 1.4 trillion VND.



Deputy head of the State Reserves' Goods Management Department Pham Viet Ha said when the central region was hit by floods last year, over 19,000 tonnes of rice worth 213 billion VND (9.26 million USD) along with search and rescue equipment valued at around 202.9 billion VND were earmarked for them.



Deputy Director General of the General Department of State Reserves Pham Vu Anh said the sector will strive to fulfil the goal of purchasing 190,000 tonnes of rice and 80,000 tonnes of unhusked grain for State reserves.



As the central region is struggling with difficulties following disasters, the general department has suggested the PM allow the distribution of 615.5 tonnes of rice varieties, 130.48 tonnes of corn varieties and 1.48 tonnes of vegetable seeds from the State reserves in support of Thua Thien-Hue, Quang Nam and Quang Ngai provinces./.