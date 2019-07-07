Illustrative photo (Source: VNA)

– Nearly 60,000 students in Ho Chi Minh City have registered to participate in the 2019 Green Summer voluntary campaign launched by the municipal committee of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (HCM CYU) at a ceremony on July 7.At the ceremony, Vice Secretary of the HCM CYU municipal committee Ngo Minh Hai said the 26th edition of the annual campaign this year will be implemented in 319 wards, communes and towns of HCM City, 15 Vietnamese provinces and Laos.Seven goals have been set for the campaign, which will last until August 4, including building and repairing 50 houses for the poor, repairing home electrical wiring for 500 families and building 100 play grounds for children. The volunteers will hold classes on social skills for at least 15,000 children, teach IT and foreign languages to at least 5,000 others, and recruit 10,000 new members for the Vietnam Youth Union and the Vietnam Students’ Association.In the city, teams will be set up to build and repair 10 bridges in rural areas, dredge 7 canals and build new toilets for three schools.Immediately after the launch ceremony, volunteers joined in communication activities to promote the reduction of plastic waste and littering, along with clean up several canals in the city. –VNA