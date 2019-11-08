World Cambodia’s Phnom Penh braces for power shortage Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen has urged residents and businesses in Phnom Penh to be prepared for electricity shortages which could occur in this year’s dry season if water levels at hydropower dams run low.

World Thailand’s rice subsidy scheme needs additional budget At least 2.6 billion baht (86.6 million USD) must be added to the subsidy scheme for rice farmers after the number of participants gets higher than expected, according to the Bank for Agriculture and Agricultural Cooperatives of Thailand (BAAC).

World Thailand cancels hundreds of flights during festival The Airports of Thailand (AoT) on November 8 announced that about 160 flights were either cancelled or rescheduled to prevent possible accidents from floating lanterns released during Loy Krathong Festival from November 10 – 12.

World Activities mark visits by Vietnamese, Indonesian late leaders Various activities are taking place in Indonesia to mark the 60th anniversary of late President Ho Chi Minh’s visit to Indonesia from February 27 to March 8, 1959, and the visit to Vietnam by Indonesian late President Sukarno from June 24 to 29 the same year.