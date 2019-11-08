Terrorism threats Indonesia’s 2020 regional elections
Indonesia is facing threats of terror attacks which might be perpetrated by homegrown radical groups affiliated to Islamic State (IS) in regional elections in 2020, according to an Indonesian intelligence analyst.
Illustrative image (Photo: Internet)
Director of the Indonesia Intelligence Institute Ridlwan Habib said attacks could occur in areas known as their potential targets and network development basis across the country.
Currently some 1,200 die-hard radical groups' militants remain on the loose, and continue developing their networks in several areas in Indonesia.
Areas identified as prone to possible attacks include cities in Java, southern part of Sumatra, Bali and West Nusa Tenggara province, Habib said.
In the first five months of 2019, the Indonesian police arrested 68 terrorist suspects, who were identified as militants of the banned radical group Jamaah Ansharut Daulah (JAD). The group had been plotting deadly attacks during chaotic days in Jakarta related to announcement of Indonesia's elections winners in May.
Indonesia has banned JAD’s operation and sentenced its leader to death last year for his role in masterminding deadly attacks in several cities in the country.
Indonesian Air Force Commander Hadi Tjahjanto said on November 6 that the military would take efforts to assure security during regional elections.
Indonesia's 2020 regional elections would elect leaders of local governments in 270 administrative areas across the country, comprising of nine provinces, 224 regencies and 37 cities./.
