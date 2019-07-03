At the event (Photo: VNA)

Binh Duong (VNA) – Swedish food processing and packaging solution provider Tetra Pak inaugurated a plant at Vietnam – Singapore II Industrial Park in the southern province of Binh Duong on July 3 to manufacture sterilised paper boxes.



Covering a site of 100,000 sq.m, the plant was built at a total cost of 120 million EUR (135 million USD) and has a designed capacity of 12 billion paper boxes each year, which is expected to amount to 20 billion in the future.



Its products will be sold at home and abroad, including ASEAN member countries, Australia and New Zealand.



It is the eighth plant built by Tetra Pak in Asia-Pacific and one of the most eco-friendly ones that meet the highest environment standards in the world.



Speaking at the event, Tetra Pak’s President and CEO Adolfo Orive said the plant is a strong evidence for the company’s long-term commitment to doing business in Vietnam, contributing to the country’s economic growth and generating more local jobs.-VNA