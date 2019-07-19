Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

Quang Ninh (VNA) – TH Group has submitted a proposal to the People’s Committee of the northern province of Quang Ninh to invest in a projects breeding 20,000 milk cows with a total investment of nearly 6 trillion VND (258 USD) in Dam Ha district.



Representatives from the firm suggested a factory and a high-tech farm cluster in connection with processing and selling.



The representatives proposed popularising the model of high technology milk cow breeding cooperatives for sustainable development in Dam Ha, Tien Yen and Hai Ha districts.



Besides, a project on planting fruit trees and timber covering an area of 9,560 hectares was proposed.



The TH Group also gave ideas on green tourism in the Eastern part of the locality.

Leaders of the surveyed localities in the province pledged to create optimal conditions for the firm.



Leaders of Quang Ninh’s departments also proposed a number of preferential policies for investors interested in promoting farmers’ production.



Lauding the proposals of TH Group, Quang Ninh asked the firm to make more surveys and a detail planning for each area without changing land use purpose. The province also agreed on the ideal of eco-tourism development.



The province will direct authorised agencies and localities to support the firm during the project designing and surveying process.-VNA