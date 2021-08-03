World ASEAN Foreign Ministers to have hectic week More than 20 meetings of foreign ministers within ASEAN and between ASEAN and partner countries have taken place from August 2-6.

World ASEAN commits to maintaining nuclear weapon-free region ASEAN member countries on August 2 committed to maintaining nuclear weapon-free Southeast Asia and ensuring the right to using nuclear energy for peaceful purposes of countries.

World Thailand's cross-border trade increases sharply in June Thailand's Ministry of Commerce said that the Southeast Asian country's cross-border trade in June increased by 41.68 percent over the same period last year, reaching a value of 146.09 billion THB (4.41 billion USD).

World Singaporean scientists find effective drug cocktail against COVID-19 Singaporean researchers announced that they have found a combination of drugs that can be used to treat COVID-19 patients with mild to moderate symptoms.