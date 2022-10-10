World Malaysian PM announces dissolution of parliament Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced on October 10 that parliament has been dissolved, paving the way for national elections to be held before the end of the year.

World Vietnam attends 6th meeting of CPTPP Commission in Singapore A Vietnamese delegation led by Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Tran Quoc Khanh attended the 6th meeting of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) Commission hosted by Singapore on October 8.

World German journalist highlights Vietnam's efforts to improve people’s life German journalist Hellmut Kapfenberger has expressed his impression at Vietnam’s development achievements and its efforts to improve people’s living conditions in an interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency correspondents in Berlin.

World Indonesia readies policy to promote digital economic growth Indonesian Minister of Cooperatives and Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) Teten Masduki on October 6 stated that his government is preparing a policy to expedite the growth of digital economy in Indonesia.