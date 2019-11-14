Thai clerk charged with murder after shooting gunman in court
Thai police said on November 14 that a legal clerk who ended a bloody courtroom shooting by grabbing a firearm and killing the gunman has been arrested and charged with murder.
Thai Royal Police officers and investigators are seen outside the Chantaburi provincial court after shooting incident (Photo: AFP)
Three people, including two lawyers and the gunman, were shot dead at the Chanthaburi courthouse in eastern Thailand on November 12 during a hearing over a drawn-out land dispute.
Police said Thanakorn Theeravarodom, a young paralegal working with the lawyers, grabbed the gun from a guard and shot the assailant and a retired police major general who was one of the litigants in the case.
The clerk was charged with "intentional killing", said Khomsorn Mabumrung, commander of Chanthaburi provincial city police, although the clerk said “it's self-defence."
Thailand has high rates of gun ownership and petty personal disputes and romantic and business rivalries are often resolved with firearms. But a series of courthouse shootings in Thailand have exposed flaws in the legal system's security./.
