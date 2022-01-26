Business PM attends inauguration of major transport projects in Quang Ninh Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on January 26 attended the inauguration of Love Bridge and Ha Long-Cam Pha coastal road (first phase) in the northern province of Quang Ninh.

Business Hanoi supports US firms to make investment, expand operations A senior official of Hanoi has highlighted the capital city’s support for US businesses’ investment and operations while meeting with a representative from the US Embassy in Vietnam.

Business Vietnam promotes jackfruit exports to Australia Vietnam’s jackfruit exports to Australia in 2021 surged by 20 percent year-on-year, according to the Vietnam Trade Office in Australia.

Business First instant noodle product made from dragon fruit produced Scientists from the Centre for Experiment and Practice under the Ho Chi Minh City University of Food Industry (HUFI) have successfully researched and produced the first instant noodle product with dragon fruit ingredient in Vietnam.