World Cambodia marks 41st anniversary of victory over genocidal regime Tens of thousands of Cambodians attended a ceremony in Phnom Penh on January 7 to celebrate the 41st anniversary of the victory over the Khmer Rouge genocidal regime.

World Strong earthquake hits Indonesia A 6.2-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Northwestern Indonesia's Aceh on January 7, according to the US Geological Survey.

World Thailand carries out preventive measures for viral outbreak Thai Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has urged people not to panic over the outbreak of a mysterious viral pneumonia in China, and gave assurance that measures are in place to keep Thailand free of the disease.

World Indonesia to send fishermen to Natuna waters Indonesia is to send around 120 fishermen from the island of Java to the Natuna islands in the Riau Islands Province, said Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs Mohammad Mahfud on January 6.