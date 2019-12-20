World Thailand: Government’s economic stimulus campaign a success The third phase of the Thai government’s Chim, Shop, Chai (Taste, Shop, Use) economic stimulus campaign is considered a success, with spending via the g-Wallet 2 reaching 13 billion baht.

World Bank of Thailand lowers economic growth forecasts The Bank of Thailand (BoT) lowered the country’s economic growth forecast to 2.5 percent in 2019 and 2.8 percent in the next year due to heightened external risks.

World Thailand: TV stations join no single-use plastic bags campaign The Department of Environmental Quality Promotion (DEQP) of Thailand has signed an agreement with eight TV stations to discourage the availability of single-use plastic bags by censoring scenes showing the bags in programmes, while major shops and stores will officially discontinue offering these bags from January 1.

World Thailand: New Year countdown planned to boost tourism revenue The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is planning to host New Year’s Eve events in emerging destinations, aiming to generate 23.8 billion baht (786.7 million USD) in tourism income during the holiday season.