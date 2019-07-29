The Thai Embassy in Vietnam on July 28 organised some charitable activities in the northern mountainous province of Thai Nguyen on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Thailand’s King Rama X. (Photo: VNA)

– The Thai Embassy in Vietnam on July 28 organised some charitable activities in the northern mountainous province of Thai Nguyen on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Thailand’s King Rama X.Representatives from the embassy presented 29 packages of gifts, each worth over 500,000 VND (21.5 USD), to needy students in Yen Lac 2 Elementary School in Yen Lac commune, Phu Luong district.They also handed over a set of television, six electric fans and other furniture and equipment to the school.The delegation planted ten ratchaphruek trees – the national flower of Thailand in Dong Xien hamlet, Yen Lac commune.Yen Lac commune is included in the the programme implementing the sustainable community development project based on “sufficient economy philosophy” (SEP) by late King Rama IX.SEP aims to improve the lives of the poor across Thailand, which has been successfully applied in over 20 countries worldwide, including Laos, Cambodia, East Timor, Sri Lanka and Vietnam, among others.-VNA